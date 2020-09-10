No Tailgating Allowed For Saints Fans Sunday [VIDEO]

The City of New Orleans and the New Orleans Police Department are asking fans to please stay home, and not tailgate for the upcoming game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. In addition to the tailgate warning, they are also reminding fans not to gather downtown to celebrate the game either. According to WWL TV, the notice comes after at least 36 reports of big crowds gathering in New Orleans over the Labor Day weekend.

The LSU Athletic department announced earlier this week that no tailgating will be allowed on campus for the entire 2020 football season for the Tigers. LSU Health Infectious Disease Chief Dr. Julio Figueroa tells WWL not to expect tailgating to make a return until there is a big drop in cases, or a vaccine. He also said “When you have people who are tailgating they are close together, they are sharing stuff, they are eating and drinking and they are probably not six feet apart. All those things are high risk factors.”

Of course, no fans in the area on game day will make a significant dent in local businesses who are used to being packed on Saints game day. Governor John Bel Edwards announced at a press conference earlier today that Louisiana would be moving into Phase 3 re-opening, but New Orleans mayor LaToya Cantrell has said that her city would remain in Phase 2 as of now.

You can hear the Saints take on the Bucs this Sunday beginning with the pre game show at 1:30pm here on your home for New Orleans Saints football all season long, 97.3 the Dawg. Kickoff is 3:25 PM CST.

