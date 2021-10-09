No One Can Buy a Louisiana Hunting License Oct 10-11 – Here’s Why

Get our free mobile app

I know you can feel the fall chill in the air, and it's already getting darker earlier. You know what that means, right? It's almost hunting season in Louisiana! Well technically, it already is for archers and the Youth and Honorably Discharged Veterans starts October 9th - but it's basically time to get in woods!

Officially, the regular rifle season starts on October the 30th if you're ready. That means you need to have your weapon sighted in, your stand ready, and have the proper hunting license. That last one is pretty important, but you could just go out this weekend and pick it up - right? Yes and no.

On Sunday and Monday (that's October 10th and 11th) you won't be able to buy your Louisiana hunting license. According to WDSU, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) is taking the whole system down state-wide to do maintenance.

If you are one of the many hunters keen on taking advantage of the early archery or Youth and Honorably Discharged Veterans season and you don't already have you license squared away - you better pick it up on Saturday or you might just be doing yardwork and a honey-do list this weekend.

