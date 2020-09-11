No Fans Allowed In Dome for Saints Game Week 3 of Season

If you were hoping to attend the New Orleans Saints home game for week three of the season, change your plans.

New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell said Friday that fans will not be allowed to attend the Saints/Packers game on Sept. 27. Fans will also not be allowed to tailgate on city property.

This comes after the mayor said that New Orleans will remain in Phase 2 of re-opening the economy, while the rest of the state moves forward into Phase 3.

We are going to continue following this story. The Saints open their 2020 season this weekend in the dome against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and no fans will be permitted.