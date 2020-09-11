No Alcohol to be Sold at Tiger Stadium For LSU’s First Home Game

As our LSU Fightin' Tigers prepare to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, September 26th, there's more changes on the horizon for our National Champions and their fans.

LSU athletic officials announced Thursday afternoon that no alcohol will be sold at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge for the 2020 home opener. Season tickets holders were informed of the decision yesterday, and it is among several other self imposed changes for the Tigers due to coronavirus restrictions. They were also told by officials that the restrictions could possibly change as the season progresses.

Earlier this month LSU announced that capacity for the stadium would be limited to 25%, and no tailgating or gatherings would be allowed on campus for home games. Season tickets will not be available for the first game, which will be broadcast on CBS at 2:30 PM CST on the 26th. According to The Advocate, LSU's assistant athletics director over ticket operations Brian Broussard said some cuts will probably have to be made to actually reach the 25% capacity. Today, September 11, is the deadline for LSU season ticket holders to opt out for this year.

LSU did not sell alcohol at athletic events until 2019, and it was a pretty big deal then. So we'll see how the news is received by Tiger Nation for the much anticipated first game of what should be a triumphant return for the champs. Geaux Tigers!