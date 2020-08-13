NMST, An Opponent On Louisiana’s 2020 Schedule Cancels Football Season

New Mexico State, a Division I FBS independent, canceled their 2020 fall sports season, the school announced this morning.

"But by putting the safety, health and well-being of our student-athletes, our coaches and our staff fist, it became an easy decision to make," said NMST President John D. Floros in a statement.

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajuns were scheduled to travel to New Mexico State for a non-conference matchup on October 24th.

After announcing a newly scheduled non-conference matchup at Iowa State on September 12th, the Cajuns currently have 10 games scheduled for 2020.

However, their week 1 opponent, McNeese State, has not begun practice yet, and the Southland Conference will reportedly announce today the postponement of fall sports.

The window won't completely shut on the matchup with McNeese, as the announcement will include the caveat of football programs have the choice to play non-conference games, according to Randy McIlvoy of KPRC in Houston.

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard told me he would only expect McNeese to be play the season opener if they are able to schedule other non-conference games with multiple opponents, making it financially worthwhile to play a few football games in the fall.