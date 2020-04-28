NISH’s Michael Akins Commits to TSU, Says Recruitment Still Open

A local prep standout apparently has interest in continuing his academic and football career at a school in The Lonestar State, despite that not being official.

Michael Akins, who currently attends New Iberia Senior High School in New Iberia, Louisiana, shared on social media on Monday that he verbally committed to Texas Southern.

Moments later, however, Akins made it a point to say that his recruitment is still open.

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end/defensive end, Akins was offered a scholarship by Texas Southern back on April 10.

Currently a junior, Akins is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.