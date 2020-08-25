Nine Cajuns Named Preseason All-Conference, UL Picked To Win West
Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is picked to win the Sun Belt West division, while 9 members of the team earn spots on the 2020 preseason Sun Belt All-Conference team, the conference announced today.
Three Cajuns earned first-team honors in defensive end Joe Dillon, running back Elijah Mitchell and punter Rhys Byrns.
Landing on second-team is quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, offensive lineman Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence, defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill and cornerback Eric Garror, who also earned second-team honors as a special team return specialist.
Louisiana's season is set to kickoff on September 12th in Ames, Iowa against #20 Iowa State.
News on entry and attendance processes at Cajun Field this season will be revealed in the coming weeks.
2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Teams
Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Thomas, (App State, Senior)
Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)
First Team Offense
QB - Zac Thomas, App State
RB - Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
RB - Josh Johnson, ULM
OL - Noah Hannon, App State
OL - Baer Hunter, App State
OL - Cooper Hodges, App State
OL - Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State
OL - Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State
TE – Josh Pederson, ULM
WR – Corey Sutton, App State
WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State
WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy
First Team Defense
DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State
DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina
DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern
DL – Will Choloh, Troy
LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern
LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana
LB – Carlton Martial, Troy
DB – Shaun Jolly, App State
DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern
DB – Corey Straughter, ULM
DB – Dell Pettus, Troy
First Team Special Teams
K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State
P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana
RS - Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern
Second Team Offense
QB - Levi Lewis, Louisiana
RB - Trey Ragas, Louisiana
RB - CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina
OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State
OL - Jacob Still, Arkansas State
OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana
OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana
OL - TJ Fiailoa, ULM
TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina
WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State
WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State
WR – Reggie Todd, Troy
Second Team Defense
DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State
DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina
DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State
DL – Zi'Yon Hill, Louisiana
LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina
LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State
LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama
DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State
DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State
DB – Quavian White, Georgia State
DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana
Second Team Special Teams
K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina
P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern
RS - Eric Garror, Louisiana
2020 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Order of Finish
First-place votes in parentheses
East Division
1. App State (9) - 49 pts
2. Georgia Southern - 36 pts
3. Troy (1) - 32 pts
4. Georgia State - 20 pts
5. Coastal Carolina - 13 pts
West Division
1. Louisiana (7) - 47 pts
2. Arkansas State (2) - 40 pts
3. South Alabama (1) - 22 pts
4. Texas State - 21 pts
5. ULM - 20 pts