Nine Cajuns Named Preseason All-Conference, UL Picked To Win West

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun football team is picked to win the Sun Belt West division, while 9 members of the team earn spots on the 2020 preseason Sun Belt All-Conference team, the conference announced today.

Three Cajuns earned first-team honors in defensive end Joe Dillon, running back Elijah Mitchell and punter Rhys Byrns.

Landing on second-team is quarterback Levi Lewis, running back Trey Ragas, offensive lineman Max Mitchell and O’Cyrus Torrence, defensive tackle Zi’Yon Hill and cornerback Eric Garror, who also earned second-team honors as a special team return specialist.

Louisiana's season is set to kickoff on September 12th in Ames, Iowa against #20 Iowa State.

News on entry and attendance processes at Cajun Field this season will be revealed in the coming weeks.

2020 Sun Belt Conference Preseason Football Teams

Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Zac Thomas, (App State, Senior)

Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Carlton Martial (Troy, Junior)

First Team Offense

QB - Zac Thomas, App State

RB - Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana

RB - Josh Johnson, ULM

OL - Noah Hannon, App State

OL - Baer Hunter, App State

OL - Cooper Hodges, App State

OL - Jarrett Horst, Arkansas State

OL - Shamarious Gilmore, Georgia State

TE – Josh Pederson, ULM

WR – Corey Sutton, App State

WR – Jonathan Adams, Arkansas State

WR – Kaylon Geiger, Troy

First Team Defense

DL – Demetrius Taylor, App State

DL – Tarron Jackson, Coastal Carolina

DL – Raymond Johnson III, Georgia Southern

DL – Will Choloh, Troy

LB – Rashad Byrd, Georgia Southern

LB – Joe Dillon, Louisiana

LB – Carlton Martial, Troy

DB – Shaun Jolly, App State

DB – Kenderick Duncan Jr, Georgia Southern

DB – Corey Straughter, ULM

DB – Dell Pettus, Troy

First Team Special Teams

K – Blake Grupe, Arkansas State

P – Rhys Byrns, Louisiana

RS - Wesley Kennedy III, Georgia Southern

Second Team Offense

QB - Levi Lewis, Louisiana

RB - Trey Ragas, Louisiana

RB - CJ Marable, Coastal Carolina

OL - Ryan Neuzil, App State

OL - Jacob Still, Arkansas State

OL - Max Mitchell, Louisiana

OL - O'Cyrus Torrence, Louisiana

OL - TJ Fiailoa, ULM

TE – Isaiah Likely, Coastal Carolina

WR – Thomas Hennigan, App State

WR – Cornelius McCoy, Georgia State

WR – Reggie Todd, Troy

Second Team Defense

DL – Forrest Merrill, Arkansas State

DL – C.J. Brewer, Coastal Carolina

DL – Dontae Wilson, Georgia State

DL – Zi'Yon Hill, Louisiana

LB – Teddy Gallagher, Coastal Carolina

LB – Trajan Stephens-McQueen, Georgia State

LB – Riley Cole, South Alabama

DB – Shemar Jean-Charles, App State

DB – Antonio Fletcher, Arkansas State

DB – Quavian White, Georgia State

DB – Eric Garror, Louisiana

Second Team Special Teams

K – Massimo Biscardi, Coastal Carolina

P – Anthony Beck II, Georgia Southern

RS - Eric Garror, Louisiana

2020 Sun Belt Football Coaches Predicted Order of Finish

First-place votes in parentheses

East Division

1. App State (9) - 49 pts

2. Georgia Southern - 36 pts

3. Troy (1) - 32 pts

4. Georgia State - 20 pts

5. Coastal Carolina - 13 pts

West Division

1. Louisiana (7) - 47 pts

2. Arkansas State (2) - 40 pts

3. South Alabama (1) - 22 pts

4. Texas State - 21 pts

5. ULM - 20 pts