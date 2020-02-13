New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is the owner of NFL's single-season reception record (149) and some awesome Saints-themed Jordan cleats to celebrate the record.

To honor Thomas' record, the customized Nike Air Jordan 1 Brand cleats are customized, including details such as his social media handle (Can't Guard Mike), to the 149 receptions and "NFL SINGLE SEASON RECEPTIONS RECORD" written inside the flap of at least one of the pair of cleats.

Thomas' teammate Cam Jordan is already courting Thomas for a pair.

How much would you pay for a set of Michael Thomas customized Air Jordan cleats?