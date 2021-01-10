Nickelodeon’s NVP Award Winner from Saints vs Bears Is Laughably Bad

From slime touchdown cannons to Spongbob Squarepants field goals, to coach New Orleans Sean Payton getting slimed after the game, Nickelodeon put their brand all over the Saints versus Bears broadcast.

With one playoff game airing on the famous cable channel dedicated to kids viewing, Nickelodeon had social media buzzing throughout all four quarters of the New Orleans Saints 21-9 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

However, the Nickelodeon Valuable Player (NVP) award was as hysterical as the broadcast itself.

Taken from viewer voting, Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky won the first-ever NVP in a landslide.

While Trubisky's stat line isn't horrible (19/29 for 199 yards and 1 touchdown), the bulk of it came on the final drive of the game in garbage time.

Drew Brees, Deonte Harris and Alvin Kamara were all better performers on Sunday than Trubsiky, but only Mitch can claim he's an NVP.