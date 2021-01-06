Nick Saban’s Daughter Tweets COVID Conspiracy About Ohio State, Promptly Deletes It

Kristen Saban Setas shared an apology on her social media platforms last night, three hours after a tweet she posted went viral.

The truth is, Setas tweeted something similar to many other Bama fans. The big difference is, her dad is the head coach of the Tide.

Nick Saban's daughter, in a since-deleted tweet, suggested Ohio State is faking evidence related to the current COVID-19 situation within the program in an effort to have the national championship game against Alabama moved back a week.

Everything lasts forever on the internet, and naturally, her tweet was saved via screen shot by other users.

Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields took a huge hit to the ribs in Ohio State's semi-final win over Clemson.

The two schools are scheduled to play in Miami this Monday night in the CFP National Championship game, but reports yesterday indicated discussions have been made to possibly move the game back a week, as the Buckeyes may not be able to field a positional group.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith ESPN's Adam Rittenberg the Buckeyes are "on track" to play this Monday.

Setas, who has since deleted all her social media accounts, did Tweet the following apology last night before expunging her social media profiles from the internet.

"The tweet I posted earlier this evening was uncalled for and hurtful. I made a huge mistake and I apologize. In a moment of frustration, I let my anger get the best of me and acted before thinking. . . . I hope you can forgive me.”

Kristen and her dad have something new in common. Neither has a social media account.