Nick Saban Tests Positive For COVID-19

Reports are out that Head Coach of the Alabama football team, Nick Saban, has tested positive for COVID-19.

The news was reported by @AdamSchefter and you can see his Twitter post below

The news of Saban testing positive for COVID-19 comes on the same day that LSU and Florida have decided to postpone their game due to positive COVID cases on the Florida football team.

This puts major question marks around college football, especially in the SEC, as COVID continues to be an ongoing issue throughout programs across the south.

I wish a speedy recovery for Coach Saban.