Nick Saban Responds to Jimbo Fisher’s Comment That He Will “Beat His Ass” [Video]

College football has a way of stirring up the emotions of a fanbase, unlike any other sport.

"Football is a religion around here" has been uttered by more than once fanbase, including those of Alabama and Texas A&M.

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher, who served as Alabama head coach Nick Saban's offensive coordinator at LSU from 2000 to 2004, drew the wrath of Crimson Tide message boarders this week when he responded to a question about the key to beating Bama, other than Saban retiring.

"We're going to beat his (Saban's) ass when he's there, don't worry," said Fisher.

It's worth noting, the two are good friends, and it sounds like Fisher was having fun when speaking to the Houston TD club.

There isn't any beef or ill will between the two, but it didn't stop Saban from having some fun as well, giving a great response.

"In golf?"

Talking heads and fanbases will be astronomically more emotional about this exchange than either coach, who have plans to attend a fundraiser together next month.

I wonder if the fundraiser is a golf event?

