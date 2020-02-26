The NFL Players Association Representatives have voted to send the owners' proposal for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement to the full membership for a vote.

The vote was 17-14 with one abstention.

The story on ESPN.com says the new proposal calls for a 17-game season, which, if approved, would begin in 2021. Other main parts of the deal include more roster spots; a shortened preseason; a higher percentage of revenue for players; and upgraded pensions for former players. The owners also agreed to eliminate the $250,000 cap on earnings for players when they get the extra game check for the 17-game season.

The current CBA doesn't expire until March of next year, but owners want a new agreement in place as soon as possible so they can begin negotiations on new, more lucrative broadcast deals.

It is not known exactly when the players will vote on the proposal, but it is expected to be several weeks down the road. Many of the player reps believe more negotiation is needed. The NFLPA executive committee voted 6-5 against the proposal and a four hour meeting was held yesterday with the league and the player reps then debated for several more hours before casting the vote to approve.

The expanded playoff, which would now include 14 teams, is not part of the CBA, but owners would like to have an agreement in place before instituting it. It could still happen for the 2020 season.