The NFL Players' Association has narrowly approved the proposed Collective Bargaining Agreement, insuring labor peace for the next ten years, in a story published on ESPN.com.

The vote was 1,019-959. Before the vote, the NFLPA estimated 2,500 people were eligible to vote.

The approval clears the way for a 17-game regular season schedule that could begin as early as the 2021 season. The agreement also means the playoffs could be expanded by two teams as early as this coming season. It also includes higher minimum salaries, improvements to benefits for current and former players, expanded rosters and practice squads, and changes to the league's drug and discipline policies, all of which will go into effect in 2020. The deal would increase the players' share of league revenue from 47% to 48% in 2021 and to at least 48.5% in any season in which 17 regular-season games are played.

The new agreement means teams cannot use both the franchise tag and transition tag during the offseason. Sources told ESPN the salary cap will be increased by about ten million dollars.

Many high profile players had expressed their disapproval, which made the decision to approve more difficult.