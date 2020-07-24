NFL Training Camp On Time Making The 2020 Season A Reality

The NFL and the NFLPA have resolved the issues along with beginning training camp amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Players will report to camp July 28th and officially kick-off the 2020 NFL season.

The news was reported by Ian Rapoport via Twitter and you can see his announcement below @RapSheet

The NFLPA player representatives will vote on this decision later today to make it official, but this is fantastic news for the prospect of us being able to watch NFL football this year.

UPDATE: The Vote is in. Football is HAPPENING!