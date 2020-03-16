Changes are coming to the 2020 NFL Draft.

The league has announced that the draft will take place as scheduled on April 23-25. However, with the threat of the COVID-19 virus sweeping across the country, there will be modifications to the draft.

There will be no events happening in Vegas surrounding the fan experience. The draft will go on, but fans will not be allowed in to experience it.

The NFL is currently exploring options on how to carry/broadcast the event.

Here's the statement from the league:

"This decision reflects our foremost priority -- the health and safety of all fans and citizens. While this outcome is disappointing both to the NFL and to the Las Vegas community, we look forward to partnering with the Raiders, the City of Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for a future NFL Draft as well as evaluating opportunities for other major NFL events in Las Vegas in the future, including the Super Bowl."