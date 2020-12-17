NFL to Honor Health Care Workers at Super Bowl LV

Super Bowl LV will be held on February 7, 2021, but if you're a New Orleans Saints fan, you m right have already started making plans for a game day party. (Oh, come on, you know you have!) And it's a pretty good bet that the traditional festivities that are set to take place in Tampa, Florida will look very different next year.

Yesterday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told USA Today that the League wants to honor health care workers at the big game as a thank you for all their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic. He told the 32 team owners in a conference call that lasted almost 3 hours that he hopes this will "help encourage people to get vaccinated once it becomes available."

Goodell went on to tell reporters that he is working with officials in Tampa Bay to iron out the logistics on how to get vaccinated health care workers to the game, but things are far from being finalized. Other topics of discussion during the call include how many fans would be able to attend the game, and how to manage fan activities for the week leading up to the contest. Tampa has designated a 2.7 mile stretch of the Riverwalk to host Super Bowl fan activities, which include live music, food, and other entertainment. They are currently trying to determine how to manage all these safely.

Goodell also talked to the owners about expanding the regular season to 17 games.