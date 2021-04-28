NFL Star Faulk Considering Coaching Job at Southern University

Could former LSU and NFL star Marshall Faulk be following in the footsteps of Deion Sanders? According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport the Faulk is reported to be considering an opportunity to coach college football at Southern University. Should that come to fruition Faulk could wind up coaching against Sanders who is currently the head coach at Jackson State University.

Rapoport issued that tweet last night, citing several sources close to the story. He did go on to say that there have been no official talks concerning the issue of Faulk taking over the Jaguars' program but Rapoport did allude to the fact that "there have been conversations".

Faulk is not the only person being considered for the Jaguar head coaching job but he certainly would be the most notable candidate, if he is in fact, a candidate for the position. Other names floated for the Southern University job include Connell Maynor, who currently coaches at Alabama A&M. There have also been mentions of Mickey Joseph, currently with LSU, and Jabbar Juluke currently with UL's Ragin Cajuns being considered for the job in Baton Rouge.

The Jaguars have been lead on the field by Dawson Odums the past nine seasons. Odums recently announced that he would be heading to Norfolk State to become the Head Football Coach for the Spartans. While at Southern University Odums had an overall record of 63 wins versus 37 losses. His team won the Southwestern Athletic Conference title in 2013.

As of now, University officials at Southern have not announced a timetable for replacing Odums but suffice to say the search is ongoing and is apparently heating up.

