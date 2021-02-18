NFL Salary Cap in 2021 Higher Than Expected

NFL teams have been preparing for a salary cap drop in 2021.

With the COVID-19 pandemic plummeting ticket sales as teams had to limit attendance across the league, the NFL's overall profit in 2020 took a dip.

As a result, the predicted salary cap number for the 2021 league year was expected to around $175 million.

After league owners talked to the NFL Players Association (NFLPA), the two sides agreed on a slightly higher salary cap.

A minimum of $180 million is welcome news.

Whether it's $180 million or a little higher, any bump from $175 million is a good thing.

For the New Orleans Saints, a team currently over the cap, it could be the difference in being able to re-sign a key free agent or not.

History has shown us New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis will restructure contracts and not let the salary cap get in the way of the team's desire to keep or sign a key player.

However, with the cap dipping, any additional space Loomis and the front office can get this offseason is a good thing.

