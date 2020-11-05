NFL Predictions – Week 9

It's time for predictions for Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had an okay week last week, going 8-6.

It may have been a mediocre week, but I'm still having a great year, with my overall record now standing at 80-38-1.

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 9 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Seahawks at Bills---Remember when people once said that you can't be good without a good defense? Well, this isn't your grandfather's NFL anymore. The Seahawks are 6-1, despite allowing a league-worst 460.9 yards-per-game. And the reason why is because of Russell Wilson, who is playing at an MVP level, throwing for 2,151 yards and a league-high 26 touchdowns, while rushing for another 260 yards. As for the Bills, Josh Allen has elevated himself into the group of outstanding quarterbacks, throwing for 2,172 yards, fifth-most in the league. The Seahawks are 6-1, while the Bills will enter ay 5-2. Seattle plays three of the next four on the road, with the one home game against the 5-2 Cardinals. This is a tough stretch for them, and this is a tough road trip, going from Seattle to Buffalo. I'm going with the home team in this one.

Bears at Titans---This should be an ugly game because the Bears make things ugly. Of their next three, Chicago will play the Titans and Packers on the road, so this is a big game for them, as they battle the top spot in the NFC North. Tennessee is trying to bounce back from an upset loss at the hands of the Bengals last week. Take the under in this one, no matter what it is. As for the outright winner, I think the Titans are better, offensively, plus they're the home team. I also can't see Tennessee losing their third-straight game.

Saints at Buccaneers---The Saints won the first game between the two, but that was in Week 1. After no preseason, and after eight regular-season games, Tom Brady is much more comfortable around his new teammates, and the Buccaneers are much better. The Saints aren't playing at an incredibly high level, but they continue to win and do it without star receiver Michael Thomas, who hasn't played since the first match-up between these two. Tampa Bay, who has the league's top defense, and playing at home, gets my vote here.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 8:

Packers at 49ers---Packers

Broncos at Falcons---Falcons

Seahawks at Bills---Bills

Bears at Titans---Titans

Ravens at Colts---Ravens

Panthers at Chiefs---Chiefs

Lions at Vikings---Lions

Giants at Washington---Giants

Texans at Jaguars---Texans

Raiders at Chargers---Chargers

Steelers at Cowboys---Steelers

Dolphins at Cardinals---Cardinals

Saints at Buccaneers---Buccaneers

Patriots at Jets---Patriots