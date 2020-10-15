NFL Predictions – Week 6

It's time for predictions for Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had a good week last week, going 10-4.

With another good week, I'm off to a solid start in 2020, with an overall record of 51-25-1.

Let's try to keep in going this week.

Week 6 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Falcons at Vikings---What makes this game, featuring one winless team who just fired its head coach and general manager earlier this week, facing another team who is having a very disappointing year with a 1-4 record, you ask? Well, here, we have Atlanta, who is 0-5, who fired head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff after last week's loss to the Carolina Panthers, playing their first game under interim head coach Raheem Morris. Normally, teams that make a coaching change get a short-term boose after doing so. Just look at the Texans win last week as evidence. But the Falcons may be heading into complete rebuilding mode, so will that theory hold true for them, especially on the road? The Vikings, who were a playoff team last year, has been anything but this season, starting the season 1-4. I can't imagine Minnesota, who over their last three games has a win, along with two one-point losses, falling to the lowly-Falcons, but maybe those close losses in a rough year will take some energy out of them

Washington at Giants---Here's another game featuring a 1-4 team facing an 0-5 team. You may be wondering why I like bad games. Why not pick Bears/Panthers. Browns/Steelers, or Packers/Buccaneers to feature? Well, I said these are interesting games, which is different from a must-see match-up. The NFC East is not good, in case you haven't noticed, which gives every team in that division a chance to win it. The Eagles are underdogs this week, hosting the Ravens, while the Cowboys, in their first game without quarterback Dak Prescott, are also underdogs this week, hosting the Cardinals. If both lose, the winner of this game is right in the division race. As a matter of fact, Washington would be tied for first place in that scenario. Think about that; Washington, as bad as they've been, would be in a tie for first place six weeks into the season. That tells you all you need to know about the NFC East this season.

Chiefs at Bills---This Monday Night match-up (one of two), will feature two 4-1 teams who are coming off of losses. The Chiefs fell to the Raiders last week, while the Bills lost to the Titans. As good as these two teams have been this season, one will have dropped two-straight games after Monday night. Home teams normally have an advantage on Monday night, and Buffalo is a tough place to play, but are the Chiefs really going to lose their second-consecutive game, and are the Bills going to make a statement that they deserve to be mentioned along with the NFL's elite?

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 6:

Texans at Titans---Titans

Bengals at Colts---Colts

Falcons at Vikings---Vikings

Broncos at Patriots---Patriots

Washington at Giants---Giants

Ravens at Eagles---Ravens

Browns at Steelers---Steelers

Bears at Panthers---Panthers

Lions at Jaguars---Lions

Jets at Dolphins---Dolphins

Packers at Buccaneers---Buccaneers

Rams at 49ers---Rams

Chiefs at Bills---Chiefs

Cardinals at Cowboys---Cardinals