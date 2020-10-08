NFL Predictions – Week 5

It's time for predictions for Week 5 of the 2020 NFL season.

It was an okay week for me last week, going 9-6.

Still, I'm off to a solid start in 2020, with an overall record of 41-21-1.

Let's try to keep in going this week.

Week 5 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Panthers at Falcons---What makes this game, featuring one .500 team, who is rebuilding, facing a winless team who will definitely be in rebuilding mode after this season, you ask? Well, here, we have Carolina, who is 2-2, playing on the road, with a chance to win their third-consecutive game, without their best player (Christian McCaffrey). A road win against a division opponent would really start to make them feel pretty good about themselves. Atlanta, who has blow two games, desperately needs this one. Not that the Falcons are going to make the playoffs, even with a win, but if they loss, it could really start getting ugly in Atlanta. I look for a Falcons victory, simply because they need a win so badly. I wouldn't bet my house on it though. I might bet your house, but not mine.

Bills at Titans---These are two unbeaten teams who have looked really good this season. Buffalo may have captured their most impressive win of the season last week. One week after a big home win over the Rams, they travel a long distance, and beat a pretty decent Raiders team. Josh Allen is playing well, and Stefon Diggs has given them a much-needed weapon, while the defense has been more than solid. The Bills look like the real deal. Meanwhile, the Titans are also unbeaten, but their opponents (Broncos, Jaguars, and Vikings) have a combined record of only 1-8, and all of those wins have been by a field goal or less. This is a big game, with possible tie-breaker implications for the playoffs involved.

Colts at Browns---Not many would have predicted that one of these teams would be 3-1 after four weeks, after they both lost on Opening Week, much less both. Yes, it's still early, but if you begin a season 4-1 then you have to be considered a legitimate playoff contender, and one of these teams will be just that. This should be a good one.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 4:

Buccaneers at Bears---Bears

Panthers at Falcons---Falcons

Bills at Titans---Titans

Raiders at Chiefs---Chiefs

Cardinals at Jets---Cardinals

Eagles at Steelers---Steelers

Rams at Washington---Rams

Bengals at Ravens---Ravens

Jaguars at Texans---Texans

Dolphins at 49ers---49ers

Colts at Browns---Colts

Giants at Cowboys---Cowboys

Vikings at Patriots---Patriots

Vikings at Seahawks---Seahawks

Chargers at Saints---Saints