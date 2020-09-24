NFL Predictions – Week 3

It's time for predictions for Week 3 of the 2020 NFL season.

First, let's go back to last week.

Yep...I had a perfect week...16-0!

What? Do you think this "Stinkin' Genius" stuff is just a gimmick?

Last week: 16-0

Season record: 24-8

In all seriousness, I'm due for a bad week now, so I need to be careful

Week 3 looks like a great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Texans at Steelers---Are the Texans really going to drop to 0-3? They've played two good teams (Chiefs & Ravens) so far, but they haven't looked good, getting beat by multiple scores each game. Now, they have to go to Pittsburgh and play a Steelers team that looks really strong right now, with Ben Roethlisberger playing well. Remember, the Steelers that 8-8 last year without Roethlisberger, and some it with their number three quarterback behind center. A healthy Big Ben makes Pittsburgh a Super Bowl threat. The Texans need this one, but I don't see it happening. I'm taking the Steelers.

Lions at Cardinals---The pick doesn't intrigue me here, as I don't hesitate to take the Cardinals. What does intrigue me is this Cardinals team. I was wrong about Kyler Murray coming out of college. I thought he was too small. The Cat can play! He's the real deal, and DeAndre Hopkins has made Murray so much better, making the team significantly better in the process. I say the Cardinals stay unbeaten this week, but how long will they stay unbeaten? They play the Panthers, who will be playing without Christian McCaffrey, in Week 4, followed by the Jets in Week 5. It's very realistic Arizona could begin the season at 5-0. Who would have thought that?!?!?

Chiefs at Ravens---Two behemoths will go at it in a Monday Night Football game that I will certainly be watching, featuring the last two league MVP's. The Chiefs are 2-0, and the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Ravens, who went 14-2 last year, are 2-0 this year, and have outscored their opponents by a combined score 71-22. This game doesn't need any hype; it's Chiefs/Ravens. I'm going with the home team on Monday night.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 3:

Dolphins at Jaguars---Jaguars

Bears at Falcons---Falcons

Rams at Bills---Rams

Washington at Browns---Browns

Titans at Vikings---Titans

Raiders at Patriots---Patriots

49ers at Giants---49ers

Bengals at Eagles---Eagles

Texans at Steelers---Steelers

Jets at Colts---Colts

Panthers at Chargers---Panthers

Buccaneers at Broncos---Buccaneers

Lions at Cardinals---Cardinals

Cowboys at Seahawks---Seahawks

Packers at Saints---Saints

Chiefs at Ravens---Ravens