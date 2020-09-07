NFL Predictions – Week 2

It's time for predictions for Week 2 of the 2020 NFL season.

Last week: 8-8

Season record: 8-8

Week 2 looks like a solid week with a number of interesting games on the schedule.

Can the Browns rebound from a disastrous Week 1 performance and pick up a win over a division rival, or will the rookie Joe Burrow lead the Bengals to an upset win?

Are the Bears going to move to 0-2?

Can the Lions possibly recover from that devastating Week 1 loss in which they blew a huge fourth quarter lead?

Can the Rams keep it going, taking on an Eagles team which caved in the fourth quarter last week?

Will the Bucs rebound and win their first game with Tom Brady under center or will Teddy Bridgewater lead the Panthers to an upset win in an NFC South Division contest?

Can Cam Newton and the Patriots go to 2-0, or will the Seahawks stay unbeaten?

Finally, will the Saints go to Las Vegas and defeat the Raiders without the services of Michael Thomas, who is unlikely to play?

It looks to be a very interesting week in the NFL, with a number of important games on the schedule.

So, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 2:

Bengals at Browns---Browns

Giants at Bears---Bears

Falcons at Cowboys---Cowboys

Lions at Packers---Packers

Jaguars at Titans---Titans

Vikings at Colts---Colts

Bills at Dolphins---Bills

49ers at Jets---49ers

Rams at Eagles---Rams

Broncos at Steelers---Steelers

Panthers at Buccaneers---Buccaneers

Washington at Cardinals---Cardinals

Chiefs at Chargers---Chiefs

Ravens at Texans---Ravens

Patriots at Seahawks---Seahawks

Saints at Raiders---Raiders