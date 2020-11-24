NFL Predictions – Week 16

It's time for predictions for Week 16 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had another good week last week, going 12-4.

That week pushed my overall record to 151-72-1 for the year, as I look for a strong finish with only two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 16 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Rams at Seahawks---This is for first place in the NFC West. The Seahawks currently have sole possession of first place with an overall record of 10-4, but the rams are only one game back (9-4) and hold the tie-breaker advantage over Seattle after winning the first meeting between the two, 23-16. I'm taking the Seahawks, who are 6-1 at home this season, to clinch the division title on Sunday.

Eagles at Cowboys---Don't look now, but the Cowboys have won two straight and still have a shot to win the NFC East. Dallas is tied with the Giants for second place in the division with both teams at 5-9, one game behind first-place Washington, who is 6-8. The Cowboys host the Eagles and face the Giants on the road to end the year, while Washington hosts the Panthers and will travel to Philadelphia to meet the Eagles. Dallas needs some help, as they need Washington to lose, but they have some energy right now, with something to play for, while the Eagles are preparing for next year. I'm taking the Cowboys.

Titans at Packers--This is a big game, as the Titans are 10-4 and tied with the Colts for the top spot in the AFC South, while the Packers are 11-3, one game ahead of the Seahawks and Saints in the race for the top-seed in the NFC. Green Bay is susceptible to the run, and the Titans, with Derrick Henry, are a running football team. I'm taking the visitors, based on the match-up.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 16:

Vikings at Saints--Saints

Buccaneers at Lions---Buccaneers

49ers at Cardinals---Cardinals

Dolphins at Raiders---Dolphins

Falcons at Chiefs---Chiefs

Browns at Jets---Browns

Colts at Steelers---Steelers

Panthers at Washington---Washington

Bears at Jaguars---Bears

Giants at Ravens---Ravens

Bengals at Texans---Texans

Broncos at Chargers---Chargers

Eagles at Cowboys---Cowboys

Rams at Seahawks---Seahawks

Titans at Packers---Titans

Bills at Patriots---Bills