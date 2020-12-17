NFL Predictions – Week 15

It's time for predictions for Week 15 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had a pretty good week last week, going 10-6.

That week pushed my overall record to 139-68-1 for the year, as I look for a strong finish.

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 15 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Browns at Giants---The Giants are 5-8 and are one game behind Washington for first place in the NFC East, while the Browns are 9-4 and in good shape for a wild card berth in the AFC Playoffs. New York has won four of its last five, and five of their eight losses have been by eight points or less. The Browns had their four-game win streak snapped last week, after falling to the Ravens, 47-42. This may be a bigger game for the Giants, and I think the Browns may lack some energy after an emotional divisional loss last week. I'm taking the home team.

Chiefs at Saints---The Chiefs are 12-1 and leading the race for the top record in the AFC by one game or the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Saints are 10-3 and tied with the Packers for the best record in the NFC, although Green Bay holds the tiebreaker edge. Kansas City is playing its second-straight game on the road, after a big road triumph or the Dolphins last week, while New Orleans is 5-1 at home, but the Saints will likely be playing without Drew Brees, and that's the deciding factor for me. I hope I'm wrong, but I'm picking the Chiefs.

Seahawks at Washington--Seattle has won three of its last four and is tied with the Rams for first place atop the NFC West standings. The Seahawks have been questionable on defense this season, but man, they sure can moe the football. Washington has been one of the best stories in the NFL this season. From the incredible comeback of quarterback Alex Smith, to the recovery from cancer by head coach Ron Rivera, to the organization getting positive press after a tumultuous offseason, they have some positive momentum right now. Washington, who has one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, has won four of their last five and is now in sole possession of first place in the NFC East. As well as Washington in playing right now, and as suspect as Seattle has been on the road this season, I'm taking the Seahawks to win a big road game.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 15:

Chargers at Raiders--Raiders

Bills at Broncos---Bills

Panthers at Packers---Packers

Buccaneers at Falcons---Buccaneers

49ers at Cowboys---Cowboys

Lions at Titans---Titans

Texans at Colts---Colts

Patriots at Dolphins---Dolphins

Bears at Vikings---Vikings

Seahawks at Washington---Seahawks

Jaguars at Ravens---Ravens

Jets at Rams---Rams

Eagles at Cardinals---Cardinals

Chiefs at Saints---Chiefs

Browns at Giants---Giants

Steelers at Bengals---Steelers