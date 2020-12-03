NFL Predictions – Week 13

It's time for predictions for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had one of my worst weeks of the season last week, going 9-7.

Still, that's over .500 and I continue to have a great year, with my overall record now standing at 118-58-1.

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 13 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Browns at Titans---With both teams sporting identical 8-3 records, this is a big game. The Browns are in second place in the AFC North but seem to be well on their way to hosting a Wild-Card playoff game, while the Titans are in sole possession of first place in the AFC South. Cleveland has won four of their last five but defeated the Bengals (37-34), Texans (10-7), Eagles (22-17), and Jaguars (27-25), all teams under .500, by a combined total of 13 points in those wins, while losing to the Raiders, 16-6. Tennessee has won three of its last four, and Derrick Henry is on a roll right now, rushing for 594 yards and five touchdowns over his last five games, including 311 yards and four scores over his last two. I'm taking the home team in this one.

Rams at Cardinals---I'm really intrigued by this game. The Rams are 7-4, while the Cardinals are 6-5. Looking at the Rams' 3-3 road record, I want to pick Arizona, but the Cardinals' high-octane offense hasn't been clicking on all cylinders as of late, and they've dropped three of their last four as a result. I think the Cardinals will approach this like a playoff game, play with a lot of energy, and will be tough to beat. Still, I think the Los Angeles defense is the difference in this one.

Giants at Seahawks---Call me crazy, but I think this one will be close, and I wouldn't be shocked if the Giants pulled the upset. They've won three straight, and five of their seven losses have been by eight points or less. That being said, the Seahawks, who are 5-0 at home this season, are almost impossible to beat in Seattle, and they just have a few too many offensive weapons for New York.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 13:

Saints at Falcons---Saints

Lions at Bears---Lions

Browns at Titans---Titans

Bengals at Dolphins---Dolphins

Jaguars at Vikings---Vikings

Raiders at Jets---Raiders

Colts at Texans---Colts

Rams at Cardinals---Rams

Giants at Seahawks---Seahawks

Eagles at Packers---Packers

Patriots at Chargers---Chargers

Broncos at Chiefs---Chiefs

Washington at Steelers---Steelers

Bills at 49ers---49ers

Cowboys at Ravens---Ravens