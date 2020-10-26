NFL Predictions – Week 12

It's time for predictions for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had my worst week of the season last week, going 8-6.

Still, that's over .500 and I continue to have a great year, with my overall record now standing at 109-51-1.

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 12 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Washington at Cowboys---In the NFC East, where each team is at least three games under .500, every divisional game is huge. Both of these teams are 3-7, tied with the Giants for second place, and a half-game behind the Eagles. One of these teams will win, assuming there isn't a tie, and could be in at least a first-place tie, if the Eagles lose to the Seahawks on Monday night. Each of these teams also won last week, so the winner will be riding a two-game win streak. Believe it or not, the Cowboys have shown signs of life on offense over their last two games, scoring a combined 50 points, and Andy Dalton showed last week he can get the job done. Plus, the Cowboys are at home. I'm taking Dallas

Titans at Colts---Both teams are currently 7-3, so this is for sole possession of first place in the AFC South. The Colts defeated the Titans, 34-17, two weeks ago, and I'm picking them to complete the season sweep. They're at home and are playing well, winning four of their last five. This is one of the most important games of the weekend and a must-watch for any NFL fan.

Chiefs at Buccaneers---This is a big game for both teams. The Chiefs are 9-1 and still battling with the unbeaten Pittsburgh Steelers for the best record in the AFC. If they're going to surpass the Steelers and secure home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, they likely need this one. The Bucs were looking good three weeks ago, with a record of 6-2, but have since dropped two of their last three. Even if they lose to the Chiefs they're still likely to make the playoffs, with nothing but sub .500 teams remaining on their schedule, but a loss would drop them to 7-5, something not a lot of people predicted. I'm going with the hot hand in this one and taking KC.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 12:

Texans at Lions---Lions

Washington at Cowboys---Cowboys

Ravens at Steelers---Steelers

Raiders at Falcons---Falcons

Charges at Bills---Bills

Giants at Bengals---Giants

Titans at Colts---Colts

Panthers at Vikings---Panthers

Cardinals at Patriots---Cardinals

Dolphins at Jets---Dolphins

Browns at Jaguars---Jaguars

Saints at Broncos---Saints

49ers at Rams---Rams

Chiefs at Buccaneers---Chiefs

Bears at Packers---Packers

Seahawks at Eagles---Seahawks