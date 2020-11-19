NFL Predictions – Week 11

It's time for predictions for Week 11 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had another good week last week, going 11-3.

With that solid week, I continue to have a great year, with my overall record now standing at 101-45-1.

I'm due for a bad week, so can I stop now?

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 11 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Eagles at Browns---The Eagles are in first place in the NFC East but this game starts a tough five-game stretch for them, in which they play the Browns, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and Cardinals. Honestly, I don't see them going any better than 2-3 in that stretch, and more likely 1-4, with the possibility of going 0-5, something they can't afford to do, even in the worst division in the league. Meanwhile, the Browns, despite their inconsistent play at times, are tied with the Ravens for second place in the AFC North with games against the Jaguars, Jets, and Giants still to come. This is one they need. The Eagles have only won once on the road this season, so I'm taking the Browns.

Falcons at Saints---Yes, this one is interesting because it's a match-up of division rivals, and because the Saints will be playing without quarterback Drew Brees for the foreseeable future, but it also has a lot of meaning. The Saints lead the Buccaneers by one game in the loss column in the NFC South and are tied with the Packers for the top spot in the NFC, so every game is big for them the rest of the way. They may be playing without Brees for multiple games, but the schedule in favorable over the next four games, with contests against the Falcons (twice), Broncos, and Eagles, all teams under .500. As a matter of fact, the Saints only play one team (Chiefs) with a winning record the rest of the way. The Falcons won't be a pushover however. They've won two-straight and three of their last four, and if you look at the games they could have/should have won this year, they could realistically be 7-2. As a Saints fan, this one concerns me, but I'm picking the home team in a close one.

Rams at Buccaneers---The Rams are tied for first place in the NFC West, but they're also tied for third. They've lost three of their last four road games, and have to travel a long way for a Monday night affair. If they win, with games against the Jets, Patriots, and 49ers, all teams under .500, remaining in their schedule, it may prove to be the game that helps them win the division crown. The Bucs need this one if they have any chance to win the NFC South. If the Saints beat the Falcons and the Bucs lose, Tampa Bay would trail New Orleans by two games in the loss column, plus the Saints hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. This late in the year, that would be a lot to overcome. Again, I'm taking the home team in this one.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 11:

Cardinals at Seahawks---Seahawks

Eagles at Browns---Browns

Falcons at Saints---Saints

Bengals at Washington---Bengals

Lions at Panthers---Panthers

Steelers at Jaguars---Steelers

Titans at Ravens---Ravens

Patriots at Texans---Patriots

Dolphins at Broncos---Dolphins

Jets at Chargers---Chargers

Packers at Colts---Colts

Cowboys at Vikings---Vikings

Chiefs at Raiders---Chiefs

Rams at Buccaneers---Buccaneers