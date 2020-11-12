NFL Predictions – Week 10

It's time for predictions for Week 10 of the 2020 NFL season.

I had another good week last week, going 10-4.

With that solid week, I continue to have a great year, with my overall record now standing at 90-42-1.

I'm due for a bad week, so can I stop now?

Let's try to keep it going this week.

Week 10 looks like another great week with a number of interesting games on the schedule, but I want to focus on three before I get to all of my predictions for this week.

Colts at Titans---These two teams will meet twice over the next three weeks with the AFC South Division title likely being decided. As usual, I'm taking the home team on Thursday night, but these are two good teams, and it should be fun to watch.

Eagles at Giants---The Eagles may be in first place in the NFC East, but they're only 3-4-1 on the season, and they have games against five teams (Browns, Seahawks, Packers, Saints, and Cardinals) following this one, so they need to win, or they culd see themselves falling out of first place soon. As for the Giants, they may be only 2-7, but they have lost five games by 8 points or less, including a one-point loss to the Eagles in their first meeting, a game they could/should have won, so I'm going with the G-Men.

Seahawks at Rams---Seattle is in first place atop the NFC West at 6-2, with the Rams and Cardinals right behind, both at 5-3. This is the first of two meetings between the two teams and it should be a good one. Both losses the Seahawks suffered this season was on the road, while the Rams are unbeaten at home. I'm picking the Rams.

Now, enough with the talking; here are the picks for Week 10:

Colts at Titans---Titans

49ers at Saints---Saints

Texans at Browns---Texans

Washington at Lions---Lions

Jaguars at Packers---Packers

Eagles at Giants---Giants

Buccaneers at Panthers---Buccaneers

Broncos at Raiders---Raiders

Chargers at Dolphins---Dolphins

Bills at Cardinals---Cardinals

Seahawks at Rams---Rams

Benglas at Steelers---Steelers

Ravens at Patriots---Ravens

Vikings at Bears---Vikings