NFL Predictions – Week 1

It's time for predictions for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.

That's right, the NFL is back, so let's get to this week's picks!

Texans at Chiefs---Chiefs

Seahawks at Falcons---Seahawks

Jets at Bills---Bills

Bears at Lions---Lions

Packers at Vikings---Vikings

Dolphins at Patriots---Patriots

Eagles at Washington---Eagles

Raiders at Panthers---Raiders

Colts at Jaguars---Colts

Browns at Ravens---Ravens

Chargers at Bengals---Bengals

Buccaneers at Saints---Saints

Cardinals at 49ers---49ers

Cowboys at Rams---Cowboys

Steelers at Giants---Giants

Titans at Broncos---Broncos