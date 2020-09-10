NFL Predictions – Week 1
It's time for predictions for Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season.
That's right, the NFL is back, so let's get to this week's picks!
Texans at Chiefs---Chiefs
Seahawks at Falcons---Seahawks
Jets at Bills---Bills
Bears at Lions---Lions
Packers at Vikings---Vikings
Dolphins at Patriots---Patriots
Eagles at Washington---Eagles
Raiders at Panthers---Raiders
Colts at Jaguars---Colts
Browns at Ravens---Ravens
Chargers at Bengals---Bengals
Buccaneers at Saints---Saints
Cardinals at 49ers---49ers
Cowboys at Rams---Cowboys
Steelers at Giants---Giants
Titans at Broncos---Broncos