NFL Pass Interference Replay Will Not Return in 2020

A rule passed last year following the massive officiating screwup that prevented the Saints from reaching Super Bowl 53 was executed so poorly by the league in 2019, it has died after one season.

The nefarious non-call of an obvious pass interference in the 2018 NFC Championship game led to a negative swell of criticism around the league, putting a damper on Super Bowl 53 between the Patriots and Rams*, leading the NFL competition committee to create and pass a rule allowing pass interference to become a reviewable play during the 2019 season.

The rule was passed for only one year, with the intent the league could readjust after one year if necessary.

Unsurprisingly, the league screwed up the new PI reviewable rule, often not overturning calls of obvious PI, and other times, overturning calls when PI was at best, questionable.

This led to naive fans criticizing the Saints, as if they somehow benefited from the rule change, or had anything to do with the execution of the PI review process.

Rich McKay, NFL Competition Committee Chairman, appeared on SIRIUS-XM's NFL Network today, citing the rule isn't even being voted on this year, and "dies a natural death".