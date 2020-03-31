NFL Officially Expands Playoffs, Adding More Teams

NFL owners officially voted today to expand the playoffs, with the changes going into effect for the upcoming 2020 season.

7 teams from each conference will now make the postseason, with only the #1 seed in the AFC and NFC earning a bye.

Football fans can now look forward to triple-headers during wild-card weekend on January 9-10, 2021, with 3 games taking place each day.

The last time the NFL expanded the postseason was 30 years ago, widening the field from 5 teams in each conference for a total of 10, to 6 teams in each conference for a total of 12.

Had the rule been implemented last season, the Los Angeles Rams and Pittsburgh Steelers would've qualified for the postseason at 7 seeds in each conference, with the Rams playing No. 2 seed Green Bay Packers and the Steelers playing No. 2 seeded Kansas City Chiefs.