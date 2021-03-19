NFL Network Celebrating Drew Brees With Programming All Weekend Long

The tributes to the now-retired Drew Brees have been pouring in all week and that won't stop any time soon.

The NFL Network is joining in as it has a full weekend of programming planned to pay homage to one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the league.

The schedule is as follows.

Saturday, March 20

11:00 am - 2009 NFC Championship Game: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans

2:00 pm - Super Bowl XLIV: New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

4:30 pm - Sound FX: Super Bowl XLIV

5:00 pm - The Timeline: Rebirth in New Orleans

6:00 pm - America's Game: 2009 New Orleans Saints

7:00 pm - Sound FX: Drew Brees

7:30 pm - Super Bowl XLIV Highlight Film

8:00 pm - Atlanta Falcons vs. New Orleans Saints, 2011 Week 16

Sunday, March 21

8:00 am - New York Giants vs. New Orleans Saints, 2015 Week 8

11:00 am - New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons, 2018 Week 3

2:00 pm - Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints, 2019 Week 1

5:00 pm - Indianapolis Colts vs. New Orleans Saints, 2019 Week 15

8:00 pm - Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints, 2020 Week 16

Of course, Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL last Sunday after playing for 20 seasons with the San Diego Chargers and the New Orleans Saints.

He hung up his cleats as the NFL career leader in several major categories including career passing yards (80,358), career completions (7,142) and most seasons with 5,000+ passing yards (5).