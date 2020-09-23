NFL Hall of Famer Gale Sayers Has Passed Away, Here’s A Reminder Of How Incredible He Was On The Field [Video]

Pro Football Hall of Famer Gale Sayers has passed away at the age of 77.

Pro Football Hall of Fame president David Baker shared the news of Sayers death via a press release to members of the media with the following statement:

"All those who love the game of football mourn the loss of one of the greatest to ever play this game with the passing of Chicago Bears legend Gale Sayers. He was the very essence of a team player -- quiet, unassuming and always ready to compliment a teammate for a key block. Gale was an extraordinary man who overcame a great deal of adversity during his NFL career and life.

"The "Kansas Comet" burst onto the scene in the National Football League and captured the attention of all of America. Despite playing only 68 NFL games because of an injury-shortened career, Gale was a clear-cut -- and first-ballot -- Hall of Famer for his accomplishments on the field and for the man of character he was in life.

"The entire Pro Football Hall of Fame family mourns the passing of Gale. Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Ardie, and their entire family. We will forever keep his legacy alive to serve as inspiration for future generations. The Hall of Fame flag will fly at half-staff until he is laid to rest."

Sayers was diagnosed with dementia in 2012, according to his wife Ardythe.

In his playing days, Sayers was electric on the field.

“Just give me 18 inches of daylight; that’s all I need," Sayers would say.

If you need a reminder of how great Sayers was, check out a few highlights.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife Ardythe and all of Sayers' loved ones.