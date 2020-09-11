NFL Games Airing in Lafayette This Week

NFL football took place last night. It was glorious.

Kansas City beat Houston 34-20 in the opening week kickoff special.

This Sunday, the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 3:25 on FOX.

While the Saints game air weekly here in Lafayette, those who have cable or an antenna only get access to a few other games on Sunday.

If you don't have the Sunday Ticket, you only get access to four games.

Depending on your market, the televised matchup will vary.

For example, in Baton Rouge, the 3:05 afternoon game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers will air, as Baton Rouge's CBS affiliate opted to air a game featuring the debut of rookie quarterback Joe Burrow, who won the Heisman last season on his way to leading LSU to a National Championship.

According to 506sports.com, here in Lafayette, FOX will air the Atlanta Falcons matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at noon, while CBS broadcasts the noon game between the New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

The entire country can see the national Sunday night game on NBC between the L.A. Rams and Dallas Cowboys.

On Monday, ESPN airs a Monday Night Football doubleheader, starting with Pittsburgh versus the New York Giants, following by Denver hosting Tennessee.