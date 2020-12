There have been a total of 54 Super Bowls, but there are a dozen teams who have never hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Another 7 have only won it once, while a handful of teams have won multiple Super Bowl Championships.

It's a reminder of how hard it is to win the Big One.

A combination of a great team, coupled with on-field luck, good fortune, and the right matchups, means you have a shot.