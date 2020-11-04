NFL Franchises That Have Never Won The Super Bowl

How many NFL franchises have never won a Super Bowl?

Well, the answer is 12.

Considering there are 32 NFL franchises, and that the first Super Bowl was played in 1967, that's a pretty big number.

Of course, numerous franchises have multiple Super Bowl wins, paced by the Patriots and Steelers, who each have six wins, while the Cowboys and 49ers each have five.

Eight of the franchises listed below have Super Bowl appearances but no victories, while four have never made a single Super Bowl appearance.

Here are the 12 NFL franchises still searching for that elusive Super Bowl triumph: