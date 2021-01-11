NFL Divisional Playoff Schedule Set

The New Orleans Saints will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the third time this season when they meet in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs this Sunday.

New Orleans, who defeated Tampa Bay twice during the 2020 regular season, will host the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana with kickoff time scheduled for 5:40 p.m.

The game will be aired on FOX.

The Saints advanced into the Divisional Round by defeating the Chicago Bears on Sunday, 21-9, in an NFC Wild Card Game in New Orleans, while the Buccaneers downed Washington on Saturday, 31-23.

New Orleans, defeated Tampa Bay in the 2020 regular-season opener in New Orleans, 34-23, before dominating the Bucs in the second meeting, 38-3, in Tampa Bay.

The Saints won the NFC South with a 12-4 record during the regular season, while the Buccaneers finished at 11-5.

There will be two playoff games on Saturday, with two more scheduled for Sunday.

On Saturday, the top-seeded Green Bay Packers will play host to the 5th-seeded Los Angeles Rams in an NFC match-up, while the 5th-seeded Baltimore Ravens travel to meet the second-seeded Buffalo Bills in an AFC contest.

The Packers/Rams game is scheduled for Saturday at 3:35 p.m. on FOX, while the Ravens/Bills game is slated for 8:15 p.m. on CBS.

On Sunday, the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs will entertain the 6th-seeded Cleveland Browns in an AFC game, while the second-seeded Saints host the 5th-seeded Bucs in the NFC.

The Chiefs/Browns game is scheduled for Sunday at 3:15 p.m. on NBC, while the Saints/Bucs contest is slated for 5:40 p.m. on FOX.

The respective Conference Championship Games are scheduled for Sunday, January 24, with the Super Bowl slated for February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.