COVID-19 came for the NFL in week 4.

One game was moved to another week, while another game (NE vs KC) was moved to Monday night.

Patricks All-Pro cornerback and NFL defensive player of the year Stephon Gilmore has tested positive for COVID-19, according to ESPN.

Gilmore played Monday night in Kansas City, having close contact with players throughout the game, including Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The Kansas City Chiefs most recent round of COVID-19 testing all came back negative, per ESPN.

New England's game was moved to Monday after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for coronavirus.

After a round of testing showed everyone else on the team was negative, the team took two planes to K.C., with one plane containing players who had close contact with Newton prior to his diagnosis.

New England now begins working virtually, shutting down their practice facility until all personnel has been cleared.