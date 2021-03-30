NFL Commissioner Says Full Capacity At NFL Stadiums This Season – Rodger Goodell

Multiple outlets are reporting that NFL commissioner, Rodger Goodell, plans on having stadiums at full capacity for the upcoming pro-football season.

Check out the announcement posted to Twitter by @BleacherReport below.

More details from @SeifertESPN on Twitter below.

According to the ESPN report, Goodell told the media, "... we expect to have full stadiums in the upcoming season" during a virtual meeting. While the NFL commissioner's statement may be encouraging for football fans, the decision on whether fans will be in stadiums will ultimately fall on local authorities.

In New Orleans, Mayor LaToya Cantrell kept it pretty tight for the entirety of last season when it came to allowing fans in the Superdome. At one point, 6,000 fans were allowed to attend Saints home games with mitigation measures in place.

Hopefully by the time the next NFL season kicks off, COVID-19 cases in New Orleans will be at a controllable level and Mayor Cantrell will allow the Superdome to be filled by the #WhoDatNation once again.

Want to relive some of the magical memories that the #WhoDatNation has created in the Superdome? Just keep reading below.

