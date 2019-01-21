NFL Can Make Saints/Rams Play End Of NFC Title Game

So, can anything be done about the now infamous non-call in the NFC Championship Game?

As it turns out; yes, something can be done, as Pro Football Talk points out.

The commissioner apparently has the right to take action.

Rule 17, Section 2, Article 1 states:

“The Commissioner has the sole authority to investigate and take appropriate disciplinary and/or corrective measures if any club action, non-participant interference, or calamity occurs in an NFL game which the Commissioner deems so extraordinarily unfair or outside the accepted tactics encountered in professional football that such action has a major effect on the result of the game.”

So,officially, the Commissioner has the power to turn back time.

By doing this, the teams would come back on the field to decide the game.

The Saints would have the football, first-and-goal, with 1:49 on the clock, and the game tied, 20-20.

Wouldn't it be wild if this happened?

But don't bet on it. The chances are less than slim, and would be less than none, if there were such a thing.

So, instead of having a first-and-goal situation, and the ability to milk the clock by kicking a last-second field goal, the Saints had to kick the go-ahead field goal with 1:41 left.

That left the Rams time to tie it in regulation, which they did, courtesy of a Greg Zuerlein 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation, which sent the game into overtime.

Zuerlein’s long 57-yard field goal later won it for the Rams in overtime.

So, something can be done about the non-call, but there won't be.