The NFL 2021 season is officially over. For some, mild depression may sink in. Laughter is a good elixir for that, and the annual bad lip reading video will make you laugh.

I have no idea how the editors of "Bad Lip Reading" manage to write the script for these, but every year, it has me laughing.

This year's video features a ton of Tom Brady, a few members of the Saints offensive line in Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton, a bad lip reading song with Ezekial Elliot "singing" part of the chorus, and more.

