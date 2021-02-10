NFL 2021 Bad Lip Reading Features Payton, Peat, Armstead & Others [Video]
The NFL 2021 season is officially over. For some, mild depression may sink in. Laughter is a good elixir for that, and the annual bad lip reading video will make you laugh.
I have no idea how the editors of "Bad Lip Reading" manage to write the script for these, but every year, it has me laughing.
This year's video features a ton of Tom Brady, a few members of the Saints offensive line in Andrus Peat and Terron Armstead, New Orleans head coach Sean Payton, a bad lip reading song with Ezekial Elliot "singing" part of the chorus, and more.
