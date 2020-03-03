NFC South Team Interested In Teddy Bridgewater?

Is it possible that Teddy Bridgewater will be playing two games against the New Orleans Saints next season?

Larry Holder and Mike Sando, both of The Athletic, are hearing that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an NFC South Division rival of the Saints, have interest in the free agent quarterback.

The 27-year old Bridgewater guided the Saints to a 5-0 record while starter Drew Brees was injured last season.

Bridgewater appeared in 9 total games in 2019, completing 133 of 196 passes for 1,384 yards, to go along with nine touchdowns and two interceptions.

A former first-round draft choice by the Minnesota Vikings in 2014, Bridgewater has thrown for 7,652 career yards, to go along with 38 touchdowns and 25 interceptions.