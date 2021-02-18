New Zealand Actor Portrays Coach Ed Orgeron on Young Rock to Mixed Results [Video]

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron has the most recognizable voice in sports.

There is no one who sounds like him.

His gritty Cajun accent is often imitated but never duplicated.

Orgeron played himself in the 2009 film The Blind Side, and audiences didn't have to listen to an actor trying to pull off that voice.

Outside of comedians imitating coach O, I don't know of any legitimate portrayals of coach Orgeron by an actor, until now.

NBC's Young Rock is about the earlier life of famous actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The pilot episode premiered on Tuesday night.

Johnson played on the defensive line at the University of Miami from 1988 to 1992, and his defensive line coach was none other than Ed Orgeron.

Naturally, Young Rock included coach O in the first episode.

The 29-year old version of Orgeron is played by 33-year old New Zealand actor Emmett Skilton.

While a line like “Me neither, I chew it (coffee). Sends it straight to the blood," may seem over the top even for a TV show, it's perfect for coach O.

But what about Skilton's accent?

Honestly, I think he does pretty well with it.

Various takes on social media were split on Skilton's performance, even though it was only 15 seconds long.

I enjoyed it, and even though I didn't have an interest in watching Young Rock, I'm now anxious to check it out and see how many more scenes coach O is in.

