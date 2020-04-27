New Walking Trail Coming to South Park in Opelousas

South Park in Opelousas is going to be the site for a new walking trail in the near future. The City of Opelousas and Opelousas General Health System Foundation have partnered up for the construction of the new trail, which will bring an opportunity 'to improve the overall health of our community.' The trail is also a collaboration with The Healthy St Landry Alliance, which was formed in 2018.



The trail will supposedly be completed by the end of summer 2020, will encompass one mile, and will border South Park. It will include security cameras, decorative lighting, drinking fountains, and park benches. Look at the artist rendering below to see what it's going to look like. We can't wait! For further info, contact 337-678-4266 or email traceyantee@opelousasgeneral.com.