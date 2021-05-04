New Trend Has Some People Eating Rotten, Raw Meat

I've had enough of the internet after this latest trend.

People are now eating rotten/raw meat in the latest trend and it's all to get a quick "high."

According to some on social media, people are purchasing the meat, then leaving it out for days. After it begins to rot, that is when some consume it. I need not tell you that this is NOT healthy.

Please do not try this and if you know of someone who is doing this latest trend, please get them help before it is too late.

Also, we have got to stop letting the internet dictate what we do, especially when it puts our well-being in jeopardy.