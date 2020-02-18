New Study Shows New Orleans is Safer Than Lafayette

It's all about how you interpret the data right? A new study issued by the National Council for Home Safety and Security has compiled their data and they say New Orleans is a safer city than Lafayette.

I respectfully disagree.

When you consider that our entire state of Louisiana was named the Most Violent State in the USA by USA Today it's really kind of hard to define "safest" isn't it? But I suppose we have to start somewhere.

The survey by the NCHSS took into consideration the total population of each city. It also took a look at violent crimes and crimes against property. And the study included the number of people employed in law enforcement positions to tabulate their results.

The New Orleans suburbs of Mandeville and Covington took the top two places in the survey results. They were followed by Minden, Gretna, and Abbeville rounding out the top five.

You can see the entire list right here.

Lafayette was listed as the 21st safest city in our state by the survey. That ranking put the Hub City behind such communities as New Orleans, Shreveport, Bossier City, Kenner, Slidell, and Eunice. Call me crazy but I sure do seem to read and write stories about bad things in some of those communities more than I write stories about bad things in Lafayette.

I am sure I am biased.

Regardless, the study suggests that you beef up your personal and home security by installing an alarm. Which is funny because the National Council for Home Safety and Security just happens to have a website named Alarms.org. I wonder if they might be a lobbying interest for the home security industry?

Oh well, at least it's not a crime to want people to be safe and to offer ways for them to improve the safety of their home and family. I just don't like being listed below New Orleans in crime statistics.