A pineapple is not the easiest fruit to peel and now you don't have to. Imagine a strawberry that tastes like pineapple. It's the newest fruit hybrid and you're going to love it.

A strawberry that smells and tastes like a pineapple. Easy to eat, healthy and you don't have to peel it. You might want to try them in your favorite summertime alcoholic beverage. The possibilities are endless. The convenience of a strawberry but the taste of pineapple, brilliant!

The new strawberry design is from North America and is called Hula Berries. Other names include pineberries, alpine berries, and white strawberries. These Hula Berries are the result of combining native red strawberries with Chilean white strawberries and are not genetically modified, but instead, cross-pollinated.

As of right now, this new version of strawberries is not available in your local grocer's produce section, but you can buy seeds and baby plants at Walmart and Amazon.

The plants will do well in rich soil and prefer lots of sunlight. Make it a family project. You and your family will enjoy picking these special berries right off the plant for the incredible taste of natural pineapple built into the shape and size of a strawberry. A mature plant will produce berries about the size of a nickel. They are usually white to blush pink with bright red seeds.

According to homespunhydrangea.com, your Hula Berry seeds or plants will need to be planted near regular red strawberry plants in order to cross-pollinate.

The best way to do this is plant them in a 3:1 ratio, which means 3 Hula Berry plants for every 1 red strawberry plant.-homespunhydrangea.com