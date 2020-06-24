New Species of “Elvis Worms” Found Deep Beneath the Ocean

The Smithsonian Magazine reports a new species of scaly, deep-sea worms named after Elvis Presley, the King of Rock 'N' Roll, have been found over 3000 feet below the Pacific Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and near Costa Rica.

The newly discovered deep-sea creatures have the science world "All Shook Up" with their glittery, iridescent scales. Marine biologist, Greg Rouse at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography in California says the newly found "Elvis worms" are "comprised of four species of scale worm. The worms are named after the late singer because their rainbow-sparkled scales reminded scientists of the jumpsuits Presley used to wear on stage.

Unlike other scale worms, the four new species of scale worms are in the Peinaleopolynoe family. They were found in the waters of Monterey Canyon off California, in the Gulf of California by Mexico and near Costa Rica.

"Elvis worms" have nine pairs of scales that are colorful like Elvis' jumpsuits and like Presley's live shows, each "Elvis worm" has its own unique flare.

"Elvis worms" live on the deepest darkest bottom of the ocean floor. The thicker their scales become over time, the more they reflect the small amount of sunlight that reaches the ocean floor.

The thicker scales also help protect them when fighting with other scale worms. These worms bite each other when fighting. They also wiggle and jiggle while fighting, almost as if they are doing a 50s Jitterbug dance.

Elvis Presley died at his home Graceland in Memphis, Tennesse August 16th, 1977. He's one of, if not, the most influential artist of the 20 century with thousands of awards and accolades to support that. He's sold more records than any single artist in music and now, he has his own species of scale worms on the ocean floor. Truly amazing.